Memories of Christmas past are hard to shake.
Terry White’s memories are hard to water.
His name is White, but he dreams of an Aluminum Christmas.
“I still have a visual image, see the silver tree, all blue, then red, then other colors,” White said.
America in 1960 made Christmas merry and metal.
The only thing about these trees that grew were their sales.
They sold millions.
White created an in-house tribute - Atom – the aluminum tree and aesthetically challenged season ornament museum and research center.
“It’s absolutely ridiculously silly, and so much fun,” he said.
He made up natural names for his unnatural trees.
Silvercus, Crimpus, Pom Pom Endus.
Trees with 70s-style themes – Marga-tree-ta-ville, John Tree-volta.
“My best pun is the Extra Tree Estrial Tree,” White said.
One tree is a tribute to the Wizard of Oz.
“Well, it’s the twister. It’s the twister that hit Kansas,” he said.
They were $5 trees in their day, now they sell for $1,200 on Ebay.
Why did these trees lose popularity? Good Grief.
“The Charlie Brown Christmas Special killed the business,” White said.
Joe’s the exception, even his cat can’t stop him.
“That was the Martha Stewart tree biting the dust,” he said.
All of this is a comedic break from his real job.
“I decorate other people’s Christmas trees for a living,” White said.
Not quite like the ones in his museum, back when aluminum was more festive than foil.
