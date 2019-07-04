NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Titans' quarterback Steve McNair was tragically murdered on July 4, 2009.

McNair was one of the most beloved Titans among the fans and is widely regarded as one of the franchise's elite players. McNair was also widely involved in the growth of football in Music City. 

News4's Joe Dubin looks back on that fateful day, 10 years ago. 

