The name "Parton" is practically synonymous with Sevier County, of stories of growing up in the Smoky Mountains. It's the name of the famous family including one of the most beloved faces in country music history, Dolly Parton.
In that Parton family of twelve children is singer, songwriter Randy Parton.
"Just one of the sweetest guys I ever met," said Hawkshaw Hawkins Jr. "He took time with me, so fortunate to have him as a friend."
Hawkins sat with songwriter Troy Martin, who has written hits for names like George Strait.
Hawkins himself is the son of music legends Hawkshaw Hawkins and Jean Shepard.
Hawkins remembers his teenage years, life on tour buses traveling America with his mother's show. It was all time he got to spend with Randy Parton.
"My mother hired him to be the bass player for seven years," said Hawkins. "Mama had the best band. They were called the Second Fiddles."
It was on the road Randy Parton helped Hawkins hone his guitar skills, a kind voice helping him become a musician just like his parents.
Randy Parton's career led him to many stages, an appearance on the soundtrack of Dolly's film, Rhinestone, and performances at Dollywood alongside his daughter Heidi.
Among his recordings was a song written by Martin.
"Really good hearted, tall, slender guy," Martin remembered. "He had a heart of gold."
After a cancer diagnosis, Randy Parton has died at 67-years-old.
"We loved Randy," said Hawkins. "Jean Shepard loved Randy. He was a dear, dear friend."
"He'll be sorely missed," said Martin.
"I love you, Dolly. Love you, Stella," Hawkins said.
