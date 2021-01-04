More than five years after a traumatic brain injury, high school athlete Baylor Bramble has died. With his passing, the story of Baylor and his family has left a lasting impression on many.
Over 19 years, a lot of vehicles have come up to the Mt. Juliet drive of Milestone Paint and Body. The hundreds of vehicles each have a story and an owner that Jacob Miles works with to bring that vehicle to its full greatness.
"I like the wow factor, the element of surprise," Jacob said.
Out of those hundreds of stories, there's one, in particular, Jacob will always remember.
It was October 2019 when the Bramble family arrived. In 2015, Baylor Bramble of Siegel High suffered a severe brain injury during a football game. In years of his rehab and therapy, his father, Pastor David Bramble, knew there was no way the family could lose the truck Baylor loved so much.
The Brambles headed to Milestone to see something familiar waiting in a new, brilliant blue.
"How bout that, man? Doesn't look like the same truck, does it?" laughed Pastor David Bramble, showing the truck to Baylor. "That's awesome, isn't it?"
"Wanna see your signature?" he asked, showing Baylor his signature on the side of the truck. "Feel it? You feel your name?"
Jacob is thinking a lot of that day after this week's death of Baylor Bramble.
"I couldn't imagine burying your son at a young age," Jacob said. "It's hard to talk about. I have a football son, and it scares me."
What Jacob carries from that day in 2019 is not only the surprise and the smiles, it's the strength of a family.
"They are great role models for people," Jacob said. "Baylor was very loved by a lot of people."
