NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The son of former morning show co-anchor and former News 4 sports anchor Aaron Solomon died this week. Grant Solomon died in a tragic truck accident on Monday morning.
Grant Solomon had just turned 18 in June and was a rising senior at Grace Christian Academy.
News 4 Morning Show Anchor Holly Thompson said "Grant Solomon was such a kind, fun-loving, always respectful young man." She added that "he was an incredible pitcher and infielder, playing baseball for both his high school and club team."
Aaron Solomon shared some pictures from his Facebook page with Thompson on Tuesday morning.
