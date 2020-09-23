NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Family and friends are remembering the life of former Metro Council member Irvin Carney 'Rip' Ryman after he died Monday.
Ryman made many accomplishments while living in Nashville. He served in the Korean War, attended Belmont University, worked in Metro government and even coached basketball.
Ryman passed after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 86 years old.
Visitation will take place today and tomorrow at Cole and Garrett Funeral Home in Goodlettsville. His funeral will start at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
