Dan Miller is on our minds and in our hearts this week here.
For 35 years, Dan came into your homes as the lead nightly news anchor at Channel 4.
It was 10 years ago this week that he passed away suddenly while on a trip to his beloved hometown Augusta, Georgia to watch The Masters golf tournament.
His news friends Rudy Kalis and myself were on that trip with him.
Our Throwback Thursday story tonight helps show why Dan connected so easily with our viewers.
Dan's Georgia drawl and wickedly funny sense of humor made him an easy companion for viewers on TV. He considered himself more broadcaster than a journalist, but had an unbending commitment to accuracy and the truth.
Off-screen he was a shy jokester, and for two years in a row on those road trips to The Masters, most of what I did was laugh.
Dan's daughter McKensie was 10 years old when he passed, the girl he called 'Squirt' has grown up. She's 20 now and a sophomore in college studying classical voice and opera, with a minor in Italian studies and sociology.
Talk about making Daddy proud.
