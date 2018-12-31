Not all the Nashville greats have their name on a marquee. Many of country's biggest stars know a particular woman for her incredible heart and her homemade fudge. With her mother's passing, the daughter of a beloved Ryman Auditorium security guard shares a very Nashville story.
"They would come up the steps at the Ryman, and when they'd open the backstage door, the first person they'd see was my mother," said Johna Pentecost, referring to the alleyway beside the Ryman where artists enter. "She makes you feel like she's known you your whole life. My momma was just herself. She didn't put on for anybody. She'd always say, 'they're just people!' She would talk to them more about their families, their lives."
Johna said her mother, Shirley Hardison, always knew the greats.
"Ralph Emery was like an older brother to momma," she said, filing through a wedding album. "He gave momma away at her wedding. They were best friends. She told him, 'you stay with this, you will have a syndicated TV show someday,' and he did."
After years working as a security guard at the Tennessean, Shirley worked through her 60s and into her late 70s backstage at the Ryman's big shows. She'd greet her buddies Vince, Keith, George, Alan and Merle, often with a candy dish of saltwater taffy or some homemade fudge. She called the latter, 'Johna's Fudge.'
"She would say sometimes to Vince, 'are you gonna sing my song?'" remembered Johna. "She loved the song 'If You Ever Have Forever in Mind'. He'd say, 'If you want me to, if you make me some candy."
When Shirley passed away before Christmas, Johna found a letter.
"She'd written to me," said Johna. "It said, 'I love you. You are the best thing that happened in my life. Mom."
"It means everything to me. There won't be anybody to love me like my momma."
When people came to see the greats, the greats wanted to see Shirley. Johna knows it was because of her heart.
"My momma's legacy is love," she said.
