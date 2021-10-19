Remains found.png

LOBELVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems confirms the remains found Monday along the Tennessee River are that of missing woman Roseanna Zadakaus. She had been missing since March 3rd, 2021. 

"I received a call from the state medical examiner and can now confirm through dental records, that the skeletal remains that we have collected along the Tn river bank in Perry county, belongs to Roseanna Zadakaus," Sheriff Weems said. "Let us remember to continue to pray for the friends, family and neighbors of Ms. Zadakaus."

A father and son discovered the remains. The pair were searching for floating debris when the father uncovered a skull hidden in a drift pile near the area of the Crooked Creek Marina in northern Perry County.

