MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Detectives for Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are trying to determine the identity of the remains found in La Vergne in 1978 and found out who killed the unidentified man.
The investigation starts in 1978 when 32-year-old James Sanders, of Portland, was seen at a bus stop on New Years Day. Relatives told authorities that Sander was heading to North Caroling to work on his aunt’s tobacco farm. However, law enforcement said Sanders never reached that farm and was never ever heard from again.
In 2014, James’ brother Eddie reached out to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in hopes that that a burned body found at Poole Knobs Recreation area in La Vergne in August 1978 was James Sanders.
Eddie Sanders and his sister as well as his children gave DNA samples for testing in January 2015. However, the North Texas University DNA lab determined that the remains were not Sanders.
Those samples remained at the North Texas University DNA lab. On Friday, the lab announced those samples matched remains found in 1981 in Immokalee, Fla.
“This important development was made possible thanks to DNA technology and the dedication of everyone involved in this investigation,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk of Collier County, Florida, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Due to the work done by multiple law enforcement agencies, Rambosk said Sanders “would still be unidentified after 40 years.”
“Now that our victim has a name, the homicide investigation can continue to be actively worked,” Rambosk said.
Detective Richard Brinkley of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the man's identity found in La Vergne. According to the autopsy, the unidentified man was:
late 30s
5-feet-10 tall
had long, brown hair with a receding hairline and a reddish brown and gray beard
scar on his stomach
no teeth but an upper denture
quarter-sized mole near his waistline
The state Forensic Anthropology Center said the man's DNA does not match their data. However, the man's description was added to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. To view his profile, click here.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is now partnering with the private DNA lab Othram.
“We’re pursuing the same thing that solved the Florida case, DNA evidence,” Brinkley said in a statement on Tuesday.
Anyone with any information email rbrinkley@rcsotn.org or call 615-904-3045.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.