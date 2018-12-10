PEGRAM, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement are investigating remains that have been found near Pegram that are believed to be human.
The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 644 Thompson Rd. after the remains were found. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene for assistance.
A dog brought the remains to a house.
