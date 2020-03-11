NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The SEC has announced all SEC Tournament games at Bridgestone Arena following Game 2 will be closed to the public as concern about the coronavirus (COVID-19) grows.
The games will only be open to essential staff, limited family and credentialed media. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released the following statement:
"In light of recent developments beyond our control related to the spread of the coronavirus, including a recommendation from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and after consultation with our member universities, we have made the difficult decision to hold the 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville without spectators beginning with games of Thursday, March 12. Effective immediately, the policy will also apply to other SEC Championship events and on-campus regular season games scheduled through at least the end of March.
"After conferring with local and national health authorities, we remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will be participating as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament.
"We regret the inconvenience and disappointment this decision has caused our fans, especially those who have already traveled to Nashville for the tournament."
In addition, the SEC announced all regular season match ups in all sports on SEC campuses and SEC Championship events will be conducted with similar attendance restrictions effective Thursday, March 12 through at least March 30. On March 30, the SEC along with its member universities will re-evaluate conditions.
For the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, automatic refunds of ticket purchases will be made to fans who are the original buyer of the tickets from SEC Office or an SEC university, or a verified purchaser on the SEC Ticket Exchange. For regular season events, each campus will determine proper refund policies and procedures.
The SEC remains in continued contact with public health officials and reminds everyone to be attentive to everyday preventative actions.
The NCAA has also announced all NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament games will be played with no fans in attendance.
