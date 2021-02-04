Religious headwear allowed to be worn by volleyball players in high school games nationwide

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Starting on Thursday, high school volleyball players in Tennessee and across the country will be able to wear religious headgear during games.

The rule change came after freshman Najah Aqeel, a high school student at Valor College Prep High School, was not allowed to wear a hijab during a game in September last year.

The National Federation of High Schools handbook required approval to wear religious head coverings.

After the incident, Metro Council called on the National Federation of State High School Associations and the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletics Association to amend its rule. There were also petitions nationwide calling for the rule change.

Metro Council calls on NFHS, TSSAA to amend head covering rule NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Metro Council passed a resolution calling on the National Federation of State High School Associations and the TSSAA t…

Now, due to Aqeel’s advocacy, the rule was changed by the TSSAA at the winter Legislative Council meeting on December 10. Valor and Aqeel worked with NFHS to eliminate the rule nationwide and it was approved by the Volleyball Rules Committee on Thursday morning.

Valor said it plans to continue to eliminate the rule in other fall sports nationwide.

“In doing so, the committee focused on rules that make the sport more inclusive by easing the restrictions on religious headwear, provided state associations with more flexibility in regard to officials uniforms, and lessened the penalty for a late lineup," Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Volleyball Rules Committee, said in a statement on Thursday.

Valor will be a holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. and it will be streamed on News 4 and our social media.