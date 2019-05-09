NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Religious leaders are asking Gov. Bill Lee to reduce a Tennessee prisoner’s sentence.
Don Johnson is scheduled to be executed by the state next week. He’s accused of killing his wife back in 1984, but said he’s a changed man wanting mercy.
Johnson has support from many religious leaders.
They were emotional on Thursday speaking of the man Johnson has become.
“I’ve never met anybody spiritually aware as Don Johnson,” said Tommy Bugg. “He feels as I do, if God wants him to be here to minister to more inmates as well as workers at the prison, that’ll be fine with Donny. If it’s time to go, it’s fine with Donny. Unbelievable.”
The woman’s daughter spoke with Johnson, who is her stepdad.
She said a prison visit in 2012 allowed her to forgive him.
Don Johnson was convicted of murder in 1984 in Memphis. Police said he suffocated her.
He was sentenced to death and is set to die next week.
Several people support Johnson, saying he’s made a huge transformation behind bars.
