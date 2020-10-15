NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville small businesses and local live music venues can now apply for some of the millions of dollars of CARES act money.
Local live music venues can apply for grants of up to $100,000. They must have had gross receipts of less than $5 million per year.
There is another $2 million set aside for small businesses that are not necessarily related to live music.
“Funds for both pools are available on a first-come, first served basis. Applications went live yesterday morning. The response has been extremely strong," Hank Hilton with Pathway Lending said. "And I would encourage everyone interested to apply as early as possible.”
The deadline is November 15, but funds are expected to run out sooner than that.
To apply, click here.
