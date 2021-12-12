DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – In the wake of Saturday’s devastating storms across Kentucky and Tennessee, many are moving forward with the rebuilding process.
In Middle Tennessee, one of the hardest hit areas was Dickson County.
A disaster relief fund has been set up to assist in the rebuilding efforts for residents of Dickson County, with the donations going directly to those affected by the storms.
The fund was set up by the Downtown Dickson Association, a group of business owners who operate in the downtown area.
The money goes to the Dickson County Help Center, an organization that helps provides assistance to county residents in need.
To donate, just scan the QR code.
