NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officials with Lime scooters have announced its relaunch in Nashville to support essential workers who still need to get around during the on-going COVID-19 crisis.
A limited number of 50 scooters were deployed Thursday morning in The Gulch, Germantown, and Downtown. The scooters will reportedly be moved in the afternoon to Nashville General Hospital for healthcare workers heading home for the PM rush.
The re-launch is part of its Lime Aid program, which is offering healthcare and emergency workers free rides of up to 30 minutes.
Lime is taking extra precautions to keep riders safe by enhancing their cleaning methods and increasing the amount of times each scooter is cleaned and disinfected.
Riders will receive in-app reminders of health and safety practices including:
- Take precautions — inspect the scooter to make sure the wheels, brakes, throttle, lights, and frame are all in good working condition. For a tutorial please see: https://safety.li.me/
- Hands — wash your hands or use hand sanitizer which is at least 60% alcohol-based when you arrive at your final destination. Wear gloves when you can.
- Ride Solo for safety and social distancing; maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
- Identify bike lanes and be aware of traffic lights and signs.
- Vigilance - remain alert of your surroundings and potential road and safety hazards.
- Essential Rides -- Rides are for essential travel only, such as the grocery store, pharmacy or for healthcare purposes. Please follow your city’s shelter-in-place orders.
Lime says the number of scooters may be adjusted to meet the demand amid the pandemic.
