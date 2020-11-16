NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A little Christmas cheer will come to Nashville as two reindeer arrive at the Cheekwood Botanical Gardens today.
Every year Cheekwood brings the animals as part of their winter extravaganza.
The two reindeer will hang out on Cheekwood’s Holly Lawn, where guests can see them during the day and every night of Holiday Lights.
The Holiday Lights show kicks off Friday.
For more information on the Cheekwood reindeer click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.