LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Governor Bill Lee and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced that REI Co-op is building a new distribution center in Lebanon.
The specialty outdoor retailer currently has three distribution centers across the country, with the fourth expected to open on Murfreesboro Road in the fall of 2023.
The new center is expected to create more 280 new jobs in Wilson County, according to announcement.
The new state-of-the-art facility will be 400,000 square feet and situated on a 41-acre piece of land one mile from I-40 and three miles from downtown Lebanon.
“REI is a respected brand that has been trusted by outdoor enthusiasts for over 80 years, and I’m proud the company has chosen Tennessee for its newest distribution center,” said Governor Lee. “Our state’s central location and unmatched quality of life make it the ideal destination for a company so committed to outdoor recreation, and I thank REI for its commitment and job creation in Lebanon.”
With headquarters in Seattle, REI spans 41 states with 174 locations providing high-quality adventure gear and apparel to consumers who share a love of the outdoors.
Currently, there are five REI stores in Tennessee that employ close to 300 people.
“REI Co-op selected Lebanon to complement our existing distribution centers around the country and to better serve our growing customer base and broader outdoor community,” explained Bill Best, REI’s VP of Supply Chain Ops. “Today, approximately 5.6 million REI members are in the service area of the Lebanon distribution center. We look forward to operating a facility that puts the local community, its people and environment at the forefront.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.