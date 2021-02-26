4WARN Meteorologist Melanie Layden is live at the Cumberland River to explain the threats of localized flooding.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Friday, the Cumberland River water level is around 22 feet, and that’s a good thing to see ahead of a heavy rain event. That’s because downtown, it doesn’t meet flood stage until 40 feet.

The river is regulated by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers. They have already been on top of lowering levels across the Midstate in primary water sources such as Percy Priest, Old Hickory, and the Cumberland.

However, even though actions have been taken to lower those water levels, there’s no need to be alarmed. The officials are the Army Corps. are always regulating our water system— even on dry, sunny days.

“There’s as many decisions being made during a drought, even more sometimes, than there is during a flood,” explains Robert Dillingham, a Hydraulic Engineer for the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers.

Although main systems will be fine, there’s still a risk that we could see some isolated areas get much rainfall. This rainfall could cause issues with drainage ditches and sewers from smaller bodies of water.

“You could certainly see some isolated local events in unregulated streams and creeks,” said Dillingham. “As far as the main regulated system, if we hold true to the 3-5 inches of rainfall, I don’t anticipate any major widespread issues.”

Stay with News4 on-air and online to get the updated forecast as rain moves through Middle Tennessee this weekend into early next week.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.