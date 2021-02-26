NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Friday, the Cumberland River water level is around 22 feet, and that’s a good thing to see ahead of a heavy rain event. That’s because downtown, it doesn’t meet flood stage until 40 feet.
The river is regulated by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers. They have already been on top of lowering levels across the Midstate in primary water sources such as Percy Priest, Old Hickory, and the Cumberland.
However, even though actions have been taken to lower those water levels, there’s no need to be alarmed. The officials are the Army Corps. are always regulating our water system— even on dry, sunny days.
“There’s as many decisions being made during a drought, even more sometimes, than there is during a flood,” explains Robert Dillingham, a Hydraulic Engineer for the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers.
Although main systems will be fine, there’s still a risk that we could see some isolated areas get much rainfall. This rainfall could cause issues with drainage ditches and sewers from smaller bodies of water.
“You could certainly see some isolated local events in unregulated streams and creeks,” said Dillingham. “As far as the main regulated system, if we hold true to the 3-5 inches of rainfall, I don’t anticipate any major widespread issues.”
Stay with News4 on-air and online to get the updated forecast as rain moves through Middle Tennessee this weekend into early next week.
