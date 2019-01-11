If you want to get you kids involved in Nashville’s Youth Summer Jobs program, now’s the time.
The “Opportunity Now” portal is now open.
Anyone between the age of 14 and 24 can sign up through the Metro Government website.
Each year the city tries to pair students looking to make the most of their summer with jobs that prepare them for the future.
“They usually work Monday through Thursday, and then on Friday they get mentoring opportunities,” said Mayra Zimmer.
Jobs range from office settings to warehouses.
This will be the third year for the program.
In the last two years, 15,000 students participated in the program.
The deadline to apply is March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.