NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Registration for the 2020 Music City Mutt Strutt is now open.
To register for the 5k and "fun run", runners must make a $20 donation to the Nashville Humane Association.
The race is Sunday, May 17 at Shelby Bottoms Park in East Nashville.
Each year, more than 1,000 people and their dogs participate in the run.
Prizes will be given out for top finishers in both the human and dog categories. The slowest dog will also get a prize. There will also be awards for best costumes.
for more information on the race and registration—including participating as part of a team—click here.
