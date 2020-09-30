WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County schools will host registration for the Spring semester on Oct. 5 for students wanting to move from traditional learning to the online program, who want to move from online to traditional learning or who are enrolled in online courses and wish to remain online.
According to Williamson County Schools, the deadline for families to submit their registration form via Skyward will be Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. that evening. Those decisions will then be final, giving the school district time to determine both schedules and staffing before the Spring semester begins.
Students currently enrolled in traditional learning and want to remain in traditional learning during the Spring semester will not need to fill out a form. By not completing a form, those students already in traditional learning will automatically be counted as traditional learners for the Spring semester.
In order to help families make their decision, the District has a list of FAQ's on its website. Click here for the list.
