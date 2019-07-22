NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police patrolling a splash pad in a Nashville park identified and arrested a known registered sex offender walking through the area.
On Sunday just before 3:00pm, a Metro Nashville PD officer patrolling the splash pad at the Bicentennial Mall park and recognized 58-year-old James C. Combs as being a registered sex offender.
Combs was seen by the officer walking through the splash pad and picnic area of the park where children were present.
Tennessee sex offender law states:
(d)(1) No sexual offender, as defined in § 40-39-202, or violent sexual offender, as defined in § 40-39-202, shall knowingly: (A) Be upon or remain on the premises of any building or grounds of any public school, private or parochial school, licensed day care center, other child care facility, public park, playground, recreation center or public athletic field available for use by the general public in this state when the offender has reason to believe children under eighteen (18) years of age are present;
News 4 has
Combs is being charged with class e felony violation of sex offender registration, and is being held at Davidson County Sheriff Department's Hill Detention Center.
