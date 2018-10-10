A Hermitage man convicted of possessing child porn nearly two years ago and given a suspended sentence is once again behind bars, for a new child porn charge.
Metro Police says Jeremy Ryals, 41, was arrested Wednesday for violating the requirements of the state's sex offender registry. An investigation into Ryals revealed he had a thumb drive in his Central Pike motel room that "contained more than 40 videos of minor children engaged in sexual activity."
Investigators say some of the videos included girls under the age of ten engaging in sexual acts with adult men.
Ryals is being charged with sexual exploitation of minors. In addition, the Tennessee Department of Corrections charged Ryals with a sex offender registration violation after determining he failed to update his address after he was evicted from his apartment in September.
Back in 2016, investigators say Ryals was convicted of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor when he was found to be in possession of more than 100 images.
