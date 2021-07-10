DECHERD, TN (WSMV) - The STEM lab at Decherd Elementary was damaged by fire late Friday night, according to a post by the school on social media.
The damage was contained to the STEM lab. There was some smoke in the rest of the wing of the school.
School officials said clean up and repairs to the wing before school begins on Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.