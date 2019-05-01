Homes evacuated near Tennessee recycling center fire KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Firefighters in Tennessee have evacuated about 70 homes near a fire at a recycling center.

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A massive fire is underway at the Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling plant in north Knoxville, and officials are urging residents to evacuate.

WBIR-TV reports that nobody was injured in the fire and that all 25 employees have been accounted for as of 2 p.m. Knoxville Fire Department told WBIR that the fire started in the recycling yard and the heavy smoke was due to paper, cardboard, and plastic burning. Propane tanks stored at the site had exploded and the scene was considered a two-alarm fire as of 2 p.m. ET.

Fort Loudoun waste and recycling 2742 Hancock St. fire in their recycling yard, paper cardboard and plastic burning. KFD units on the scene working to extinguish at this time pic.twitter.com/TEKF7f1GN6 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) May 1, 2019

Knoxville Fire is advising residents in the area to evacuate the scene and move to an unaffected area. Those who can't move are advised to shelter in place and turn off their air conditioning.

Follow continuous updates on WBIR's website. This is a developing story.