NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Regional hospitals throughout Middle Tennessee are seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, according to data provided by the hospitals.
Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, Williamson Medical Center in Franklin and Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia continue to see an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Cookeville Regional Medical Center reported 117 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, up from 75 on Friday.
“The number of COVID patients in Cookeville Regional Medical Center jumped over the weekend. The majority of those are unvaccinated people,” the hospital posted on social media on Tuesday. “Please consider getting the vaccine. It could keep you out of the hospital.”
Cookeville Regional reported 94 of the 117 patients were not vaccinated.
In Gallatin, Sumner Regional Medical Center reported it has nearly 60 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, 93% are unvaccinated.
The latest data from Williamson Medical Center posted on Friday showed 38 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 31 of whom had not been vaccinated.
“Williamson Medical Center continues to see increased demand on our COVID inpatient floors and our intensive care units,” the hospital posted on social media. “Even though we are seeing a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population, a much greater percentage of current COVID inpatients are requiring advanced and mechanical methods to assist in breathing, putting pressure on the availability of equipment, staff and critical care beds to provide this care.”
Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia reported 110 COVID patients at its Columbia hospital and 117 total system-wide across its hospitals in Lewisburg and Waynesboro.
“We implore the community to get vaccinated, mask and socially distance to slow this surge of the delta strain that is 2-3 times more transmissible than the original virus,” the hospital said on social media.
The 110 COVID patients at the Columbia hospital is a record for COVID inpatients.
“We cannot continue to live our lives as if this virus does not exist,” Maury Regional Chief Medical Officer Martin Chaney, M.D., said in a news release last week. “The delta variant is two to three times more contagious than the original strain. If we continue to go unvaccinated and gather in group settings unmasked, we will overwhelm the health care systems in our state.”
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,693 patients were hospitalized in data released Monday, an all-time high in the state.
