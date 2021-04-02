NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two movie theaters in Tennessee are reopening to moviegoers on Friday.

The Regal Cinemas announced two of its Tennessee locations, Regal Opry Mills in Nashville and Regal Pinnacle in Knoxville, will be showing films again to the public.

The theater operator announced in March 2020 that they were closing all their 542 theaters in the U.S. over concerns of COVID-19 pandemic.

Regal cinemas to close operations until further notice NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Regal movie theater operator announced Monday afternoon that they would be closing all movie theaters around the c…

In March of this year, Cineworld Group will get to screen Warner Bros. movies again before they stream, starting next year.

Warner Bros., the world's second-largest movie studio, made the controversial decision in December to stream all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max simultaneously as they hit theaters, reasoning that most U.S. theaters will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout this year.

Regal theaters will get to show Warner Bros movies before they stream Cineworld Group has some big news for movie buffs: Its theaters will get to screen Warner Bros. movies again before they stream, starting next year.

To see what's playing at the Regal Opry Mills, click here.