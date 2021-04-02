SLIDESHOW: Opry Mills reopening

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two movie theaters in Tennessee are reopening to moviegoers on Friday.

The Regal Cinemas announced two of its Tennessee locations, Regal Opry Mills in Nashville and Regal Pinnacle in Knoxville, will be showing films again to the public.

The theater operator announced in March 2020 that they were closing all their 542 theaters in the U.S. over concerns of COVID-19 pandemic.

In March of this year, Cineworld Group will get to screen Warner Bros. movies again before they stream, starting next year.

Warner Bros., the world's second-largest movie studio, made the controversial decision in December to stream all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max simultaneously as they hit theaters, reasoning that most U.S. theaters will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout this year.

To see what's playing at the Regal Opry Mills, click here.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.