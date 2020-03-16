NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Regal movie theater operator announced Monday afternoon that they would be closing all movie theaters around the country over concerns for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Operated by Cineworld Group, Regal has 542 theaters in the U.S.
"Any time, at any Regal, it's our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests," said Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO.
"At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters…”
The company says they will provide announcements regarding status updates in the near future, on their website, regmovies.com.
