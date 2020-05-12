NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While many residents are excited that Nashville is beginning to reopen, however others said they are still nervous about stepping outside. But the State Department of Labor said if people refuse to work, they could potentially jeopardize their unemployment benefits.
“We have had several hundred employers reach out to the state, saying that their employees are refusing to come back to work and asking us to investigate that to see if they’re still eligible for unemployment benefits,” Chris Cannon, who is the spokesperson for the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, said.
Cannon said if a person fears going back out into the public because of COVID-19, that does not necessarily protect that person from losing their unemployment benefits.
“It’s a long standing United States department of labor guideline that if you receive unemployment benefits you need to be able and available to return to work if you are laid off,” Cannon said.
Federal guidelines say not returning to work may be considered “refusal to work” potentially disqualifies you from Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC). However, there are coronavirus eligibility requirements a person can look into for pandemic unemployment assistance, due to the CARES Act.
“You could possibly fall into another category of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance where there are certain guidelines for COVID-19 --you might fall into that. You could receive that pandemic unemployment assistance. Instead of regular Tennessee unemployment,” Cannon said.
What about if you still haven’t received unemployment benefits that you were approved for weeks ago?
“Sure if you’re still waiting for benefits--yeah--then you return to work--you will be retroactively paid for any of the benefits you certify for or are eligible for. So once, even if you are back to work and your claim goes through and you have a lump-sum payment coming, you will get that payment, even though you are still working,” Cannon said.
Employees and employers can find answers to questions about returning to work by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.