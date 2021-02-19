NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While interstates and many secondary streets have been cleared of snow, hazardous conditions could still be present. 

Refreeze creating possible black ice conditions

Neighborhood roads, bridges and overpasses frozen on Sunday or Monday, then covered in snow and refrozen over the week, could mean black ice is present. 

That means while road conditions have improved, drivers should still take it slow and drive carefully until the snow and ice melts from the roadways.  

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.