Refreeze creating possible black ice conditions

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While interstates and many secondary streets have been cleared of snow, hazardous conditions could still be present.
Neighborhood roads, bridges and overpasses frozen on Sunday or Monday, then covered in snow and refrozen over the week, could mean black ice is present.
Please slow down and be alert for possible black ice. The roadway may look wet, but that could be a thin layer of black ice. Drive safe and dial *THP (*847) if you need troopers assistance on the highway. If you can stay off the roads, please do. pic.twitter.com/VYWXYpvQA1— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) February 18, 2021
That means while road conditions have improved, drivers should still take it slow and drive carefully until the snow and ice melts from the roadways.
