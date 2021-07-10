NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All 120 passengers aboard the American Jazz cruise liner have been safely removed from the vessel. Now, the challenge of refloating the large ship is underway.

The American Cruise Lines' ship was on its way to Nashville from Memphis when it got stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley in Kentucky.

American Cruise Lines is actively engaged in a refloat plan with the United States Coast Guard and its own team of marine engineers. To get the ship moving again, water depth measurements are being done around the vessel.

American Cruise Lines said in a statement that all mechanical components of the ship are in working order. They added the ship has not been damaged at all during the incident.

The company added, that currently, there are no safety concerns, injuries or any pollution to the environment.

Coast Guard rescues passengers off riverboat stuck on Kentucky lake TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Passengers on board the “American Jazz” were stuck in a sandbar on Lake Barkley, Kentucky, since Wednesday. On Frida…

While the passengers were safely removed from the ship on Friday by the Coast Guard, 41 crew members remain on board. American Cruise Lines said the staff are in high spirits and are already preparing the ship for more guests.

The American Jazz has been stuck since Wednesday after it came to rest on the soft and muddy bottom of the sandbar. American Cruise Lines said the riverboat is designed to make bow landings along river banks in shallow water.

The vessel is expected to resume normal operations as soon as it is freed and moving once more.