NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Stephen Salyers has called Nashville home for the last 18 years.
He’s a singer and pop artist who has lived in Germantown Place for six of those years in Music City.
Like others, March 3, 2020, is a day he’ll never forget.
“I woke up to my windows busting open. I was dead asleep. The side of my roof pulling up. I live on the top floor of the building and I was stuck for seven minutes you know life changed.”
Salyers lives on the top floor of the apartment complex and said it all felt like a scene from a movie as the glass shattered and his neighbors banged on his door to wake him up.
“Tornados have always, since I was a kid, have always been my biggest fear and I was in the top of one.”
Salyers got out safely but he still holds on to the trauma.
“Unless you experienced it, you’ll never know the feeling of it. Because you feel so out of control but I wasn’t afraid to die. I was like let me lean into this. Like, allow me to just lean into this and see what’s this here for me tonight for.”
Since the tornado, Salyers has had even more trauma. Two weeks after his building was hit, quarantine began, then he had to deal with a surgery on his hand, and a skin cancer diagnosis all while without his permanent home.
“My friends would know me as resilient and all of that yet I’m also still a human, I feel everything.”
Still, he’s not angry by the tornado a year ago or everything he’s endured in the last year.
“I was scheduled like all of the residents here to be right here and live through that moment. Whether that’s like faith lived or just to appreciate life you know, I don’t know but it’s one moment I will never forget for the rest of my life.”
He continued, “I have to honor the value in the tornado. Even as tragic and as painful as that night was for me, I have to honor the value of that for my life is just as equal as all the good things that have happened to me over the years here in Nashville.”
Salyers was able to return to his home on Dec 28, 2020. He did so alone because he wasn’t sure how he’d feel walking through the doors again, “it felt like home and it felt peaceful.”
He’s reminded each time he walks through the Germantown neighborhood and into his apartment that there’s no place like home.
“Your home is what inspires your life and when it’s gone, to be walking back is great. To know that you were missed when your home was missing in the neighborhood is something great to return to for sure.”
