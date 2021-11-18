SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is investigating a claim that a referee used a racial slur against a student-athlete.

The allegation stems from a girl's basketball game in Smyrna from Wednesday night between STEM Prep Academy in Nashville and Smyrna High School.

"They walked out. It was too much. People leaving because the ref called, well she was really my granddaughter a *****, a little *****. That's what he did," Judy Johnson, the student's grandmother said on Facebook Live

Footage from the game shows a Smyrna player pushing a STEM Prep player. The STEM Prep player pushes back and that's when the refs get involved.

Seconds later, the crowd gets in an uproar.

At some point during the commotion, a parent News4 spoke with said a STEM Prep player came up to the bleachers and told her mother and other parents the ref used a racial slur against her sister. The player's sister is also on the STEM Prep team.

"It was almost like a frozen moment in time like are you kidding me? Are you seriously kidding me? This is what we're doing? This is where we have come to? That now our children can't play basketball," Amanda Jamerson, a parent said.

Jamerson was at the game with her family along with the student's grandmother. They're both pastors at Claiborne Family of Faith Worship Center in Nashville.

"Disrespectful. If you could put it into words, it was disrespectful from the door from the beginning of the game until the incident," Jamerson said.

Founder and CEO of STEM Prep Academy Dr. Kristin McGraner sent a letter to the Executive Director of TSSAA.

"This incredibly offensive, racist event underscores the institutional racism that exists within athletics, as well as within the TSSAA organization," a portion of Dr. McGraner's letter said.

STEM said Wednesday's incident comes after Najah Aqeel, a high school student at Valor College Prep High School, was not allowed to wear a hijab during a game in September last year.

Pull Quote "As this is not the first incident of systemic racism within TSSAA, we call for a review of official screening and hiring practices, the code of conduct governing the behavior of all employees and contracted officials, and sustained Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training led by a qualified external party."

McGraner said the TSSAA should be able to terminate the official based on the organization's regulations. To read those regulations, click here.

"The Executive Director shall have authority to suspend registration of an official who is guilty of unsportsmanlike or unethical conduct," the letter states.

"There were children who did not attend school today because they needed a mental health day," Jamerson said.

The TSSAA said they're investigating the incident.

"We have been working to get information from administrators, coaches, officials, and players from both teams. We will not have a comment regarding this situation until we have completed our investigation into the matter," a statement said.

The TSSAA sent some emails to News4 from officials who were at the game. One wrote, "During last nights game, 2 players were ejected in the middle of the 3rd quarter and a player accused one of the officials of using a racial slur and that absolutely did not happen.

"The ref needs to be fired. They need to be addressed as a whole even the school system," Jamerson said.

Rutherford County Schools said they are "fully cooperating with the TSSAA’s investigation."

Pull Quote Rutherford County Schools is fully cooperating with the TSSAA’s investigation into an allegation that a racial slur was used toward a player on the visiting team during a basketball game. The girls basketball game occurred the evening of Nov. 17 at Smyrna High School versus Nashville STEM Preparatory Academy. The visiting school forfeited the game after making an allegation that a referee made the racial slur. Nashville STEM issued a letter this morning asking for TSSAA to investigate the allegation against the referee, who is an employee of TSSAA. At no time has Rutherford County Schools been advised that a Smyrna player was accused of making a racial slur. However, the school district is fully cooperating with TSSAA’s investigation and is providing any resources necessary to ensure a thorough investigation. This includes video footage from the game and statements from those who were present.

The TSSAA said refs are independent contractors. They told News4 the refs work for the member schools and get paid by them.

The association said refs have to register with the TSSAA each year, pass an annual background check, and attend local and state meetings on the rules of the game.

The association said if it determines the incident happened, they can suspend a ref's registration and they could not work for any member school again.