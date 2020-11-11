NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Reese Witherspoon has completed funding to help over 140 teacher projects from Metro Nashville Public Schools.
Through the use of DonorsChoose, Witherspoon helped a total of 16,833 students in 55 Metro Schools.
Some of these projects included providing headphones and chemistry equipment to the schools involved.
Officials with the organization say Witherspoon was very excited to support the teachers and students in Nashville, which holds a special place in her heart.
DonorsChoose is a nonprofit crowdfunding platform exclusively for U.S. public school teachers where they can create requests for donors to help fund.
In Tennessee, 11,257 teachers have had help funding projects that totaled to $15 million.
