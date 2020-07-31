We all know this pandemic has meant many restaurants haven't had the same level of business. That has effects that go beyond the restaurant industry.
"Like them when they're little and tender," said Sylvia Ganier, picking another piece of okra in a field and throwing it into a basket.
The people at Green Door Gourmet have a special nickname for farm operator Ganier.
"Queen of okra is probably what they said," she smiled. "I adore it. It is one of my favorite vegetables. It's delicious. I love to roast it. Bar-b-que it. Fry it. So, I'm the queen of okra."
As always, her mind's on her farm, on her market, on the bright colors of her vegetables.
"I bet you don't have the same varieties as I do!" Ganier said.
There's been something else to think about lately.
"With all the challenges with COVID, it's been a year," she said.
Ganier told us in the pandemic restaurants just aren't ordering the same amount of produce, meaning farmers have a lot of extra food.
"We have two houses completely full of tomatoes," she said. "They were already planned. They were already planted. They were already in the greenhouse. Challenging."
Ganier said partners like Second Harvest Food Bank will take some of it, but they're hoping people finding themselves cooking at home more often will take advantage of deals at the market.
"It means price reduction," she continued. "That means less money coming back into the farm, but still the same amount of labor hours."
With that, the queen of okra is hoping people will come to the farm, see where the food is grown, and take something home.
"Give them a taste of a tomato in the market, that would be really great," she said.
