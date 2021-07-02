NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Each year for Independence Day, people celebrate by lighting fireworks in the neighborhoods across the county. While the sounds, colors, crowds, and flashes are exciting for many, it is a trigger for some veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
With Nashville planning one of the largest firework displays in the county this year, there are resources available for veterans who are concerned about the event.
PTSD program manager at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Dr. Erica Barnes, says "A lot of Veterans will have varied reactions to Fourth of July."
Dr. Barnes added, "Some might have mild anxiety, but it can also be to the point of a full-blown panic attack or even a flashback to where they feel like they’re back in the combat situation."
When it comes to addressing concerns or stress about participating in Fourth of July fun, Veterans have multiple options they can use.
For any veterans who decide to stay home for the holiday, Dr. Barnes says it is effective to plan with your neighbors and friends.
"Let people know the times you’re going to have fireworks, how long they will go on, and where you’re going to have those fireworks so people can prepare if they’re not comfortable,” she said."
If you or someone you know has a strong reaction to fireworks or other PTSD triggers, these reactions are treatable. PTSD treatment works and can greatly reduce strong reactions and triggers. Veterans can speak with their provider or visit online to learn more.
