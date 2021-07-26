NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Everywhere you turn, it seems like construction is happening in Davidson County. With all the growth, that could mean changes in who represents you in Metro Council or on the school board once census numbers come back.

In 2010, Davidson County’s population was 627,753. Now, the Metro Planning Commission estimates the Census Bureau will put the county around 700,000. The numbers are expected to be provided on August 16th. After each U.S. Census, Nashville has to re-establish the boundaries for Metro Council and School Board districts. It’s called redistricting.

News4 spoke with Therese Gooch who moved to Antioch nearly three decades ago.

"At that time, my parents were still alive and they used to come and visit from Florida and they used to call this the country and we loved that,” Gooch said.

It's far from the country now. In the last 10 years, she said development has been booming.

“I never even had an interest in any of that, development, learning anything about that, but it became necessary because you get all of these zoning notices, rezoning notices and all these changes and sales and you see a lot of housing go up,” Gooch said.

The Metro Planning Commission said the county is seeing growth in all 35 Metro Council districts and the 9 School Board districts, but the areas around downtown and the southeast are experiencing the most.

“You really start to see that urban growth show up. So, it's both in the urban core and the edge of the city,” Greg Claxton with the Metro Planning Commission said.

The Metro Planning Commission is responsible for redistricting. It's the process of redrawing political lines every 10 years.

“Mostly, it's of interest as people kind of think about of how they relate to their representatives, how they relate to the communities that they're in," Gooch said.

New boundaries could mean Gooch's home might be in a different district than it is now. If that does happen, who represents her on the school board and in Metro Council could change too.

“The person that represents us now probably are pretty used to us and some of our concerns in the area and then to have to get to know someone completely new potentially, give them an idea of what we're challenged with kind of seems like we'll be set back a bit more,” Gooch said.

Among several factors, the commission has to make sure each district has around the same number of people living there.

Gooch said she wants to be involved in the process.

“I definitely want to be a part of that change and continue to support, again, the quality of living everybody wants,” Gooch said.

The process will all take place over the next few months. The Metro Planning Commission will make a recommendation to Metro Council. Council would need to adopt the proposed new boundary lines. That could happen somewhere between late December and early January.