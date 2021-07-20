NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A ceremony to mark the start of the redevelopment of the John C. Tune Airport will be held on Tuesday morning.

Mayor John Cooper is joining the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority for the launch ceremony at JWN at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony marks the 35th anniversary of the general aviation airport’s opening.

Tune Airport was damaged by the March 3, 2020, deadly tornado that devastated parts of North Nashville, Germantown, East Nashville, and many other neighborhoods across Middle Tennessee.