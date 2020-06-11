FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) - About 230 Fort Campbell and 101st Airborne Division soldiers who recently returned from locations around the world will be recognized Thursday.
The soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team "Rakkasans," 101st Airborne Division, will be recognized together in the ceremony at 4 p.m. on the division's parade field at Fort Campbell.
According to a release, the soldiers supported a number of missions for commands worldwide, including United States African Command.
Since returning, they were quarantined to ensure their safety and others around them.
Social distancing and safety measures are in place for the ceremony.
If you'd like to watch it online, check out the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Facebook Page for the livestream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.