(WSMV) - Red Cross volunteers, some of whom are from the Mid-State, are helping those impacted by Hurricane Isaias.
Like most of us, the volunteers have also gone virtual, helping local organizations provide for those affected. Helping remotely is something they never though they would have to do, until now.
In total, 18 Red Cross volunteers from the Mid-State are helping those impacted by the hurricane; only four of those volunteers are on the ground.
The Red Cross lost a lot of its volunteers since the majority of them run in the high risk age range. Now, they're hoping more young people step forward and help.
"We are text savvy. We are used to talking to each other on cellphones and texting and video conferencing," said Zach Stokes, disaster program specialist for the American Red Cross, TN Region. "I hope this is an opportunity for us to really shine and make sure we can do our part."
The organization is looking for volunteers to work in health services (like nurses), volunteers to work inside shelters and organizations to help take in pets.
With hurricane and wildfire season just getting started, the Red Cross says they need your help.
