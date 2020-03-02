Days after a massive apartment fire in Hermitage, dozens of people are trying to get back to their lives after losing everything.
The American Red Cross stepped in to help 29 people displaced by the fire Saturday night at the Highland at the Lake apartments. Community members have been donating essential items, but officials say money is what will help get people back on their feet.
"We still haven’t really figured out what’s next," said Brandan Morford.
"It’s more so just recuperating everything we can."
Brandan and his girlfriend Angelina Calcaterra had only lived in building for a week and a half. The couple moved to the Nashville area from New York. Saturday they came home from the store to find their apartment on fire.
The couple still holding for hope their pet dog and two cats escaped the fire. Everything they owned is burnt and their lives rocked.
"I don’t care about any of the materialistic things. Just my babies," said Angelina.
Community members donated basic items to the apartment complex to help the victims.
"They let us go through basically everything they had there for clothes and shoes and stuff like that," said Brandan.
The American Red Cross, who is helping the fire victims says there's a greater need for financial giving.
'What they need is financial help what they need is someone there to help," said Sherri McKinney, American Red Cross Regional Director of Communications & Marketing for the Nashville area.
Sherri says it can cost tens-of-thousands of dollars in many cases to recover after a fire and financial giving is needed far beyond donated items.
"It’s great if you wanna help but there are so many ways to help and it doesn’t always require money but it doesn’t always require donations."
The fire is still being investigated. The apartment complex is working to relocate the people displaced into other units or sister properties.
Find out more on how to donate to the American Red Cross or even volunteer to help with disasters here.
