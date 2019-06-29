NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Area Red Cross is offering assistance to families affected by an apartment fire at Edgehill Homes early Saturday.
The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m., and 20 people were affected.
Four people were transported to the hospital from the fire in critical condition.
According to Sherri McKinney, Nashville Area Red Cross Regional Director of Communication and Marketing, volunteers and disaster relief employees were on the scene assisting displaced residents with filing insurance paperwork.
Counselors were also on site offering help to the families who had to leave their homes due to the smoke and flames.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
