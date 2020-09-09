NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Donate blood and find out if you have COVID-19 antibodies - it's something the American Red Cross has been doing at no cost to donors since the start of the pandemic.
“It doesn’t indicate that you had coronavirus, but maybe you came in contact with the virus and as a result your blood has built up some type of immunity or resistance to it," said Tiffany Taylor, external communications manager for Red Cross Blood Services.
Taylor says COVID antibodies don't impact your blood donation, but it could mean you can donate convalescent plasma.
"Right now we have an emergency need for more convalescent plasma," she said.
Just last month, the FDA granted emergency approval to treat COVID patients with plasma from survivors.
Recent studies like one headed by the Mayo Clinic show that plasma can help those sick from COVID-19, especially when given early and with a high dose of antibodies.
A plasma donation takes just a few hours but could save a life.
Right now you can go to redcrossblood.org to see if you qualify for donating.
