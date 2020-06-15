NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
Starting today, you can donate blood and find out if you’re a coronavirus survivor at the same time.
The Red Cross announced they will offer free COVID-19 antibody testing on all blood, platelet and plasma donations. It comes as a combination of factors add up to a tight blood supply for the organization.
During the summer, blood donations typically decrease, though the pandemic already led to a drop in donations. The American Red Cross usually has enough of a supply to meet the nation’s needs for five days but right now they say they have less than two.
Additional steps to protect donors and staff have been put in place, including temperature checks, face masks and social distancing.
Learn more about how you can donate blood here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/covid-19-antibody-testing.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.