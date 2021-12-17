NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Red Cross is asking for donations, saying they are at the lowest level they’ve experienced in a decade. The Red Cross says that can jeopardize whether hospitals can deliver care for patients in a timely manner. When someone gives blood, it can take up to three days to collect, process, label it, get it tested, and have it available for a patient. So, it’s not immediately on the shelves.
However, in times of emergencies like to tornadoes, it’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives. Following the Kentucky tornadoes, Vanderbilt got 30 patients, 5 of which were kids, and some needed blood. The red cross says they provided 200 units of blood in response to the devastation and says that speaks to the fact that in a time of emergency, its the blood already prepared that helps patients.
“We don't have as much blood on our shelf as we normally do. We usually have about 4 or 5 days of extra stock. Since Thanksgiving, we only have about two days’ worth. So, what we had to do is immediately call red cross and other blood suppliers and get as many units as we thought we might need,” Jennifer Andrews at VUMC said.
The Red Cross also says holidays and winter in general is a challenging time since people are traveling and illness is more common.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.