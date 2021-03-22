NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Across the country, the American Red Cross is finding that about one in every five unvaccinated person donating blood has antibodies for COVID-19.
That number matches up with southern states.
A year into the pandemic, Sherri McKinney with the American Red Cross says they saw higher donations than normal for the wintertime.
“Folks are still going out and they’re still donating blood,” she said. “Anyone who does come into the American Red Cross does get tested for the COVID antibodies. And folks in Tennessee, we’re having about a six to seven percent positive rate for COVID antibody testing from donors.”
McKinney says that’s both from people unvaccinated and vaccinated.
The latest numbers from the Red Cross also show that 20.99 percent of unvaccinated donors in the south had positive COVID-19 antibodies — and that’s on par with the national average.
“We are seeing a more concentrated area of people in the south with the COVID antibodies,” McKinney said.
The research also shows about sixteen percent of donors in Tennessee are vaccinated.
“I think that’s a wonderful statement to the people who donate blood that they are going out and they are taking care of themselves and they are getting this vaccine.”
The Red Cross has tested more than 3.3 million donors is 44 states since June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.