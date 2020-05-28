NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The American Red Cross is asking for your help to replenish their blood supply.
They say the need is urgent.
“As hospitals are opening back up their elective surgery opportunities and so we have seen a 30% spike in those, said Tiffany Taylor, external manger for Red Cross Blood Services.
Red Cross said the need is great across the board.
“We have an urgent need for O type blood which can be transfused to anyone. They have that universal blood type. We also have a need for A type blood, but essentially all blood types are needed, said Taylor.
They especially need those donors from the black community.
“During the coronavirus we know that the african american community has been disproportionately impacted with infection rates as well as death rate.”
The blood also helps those who depend on it often.
You can sign up to donate online at by clicking here. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
