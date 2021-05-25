NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – People forced out of their homes by a massive apartment fire in South Nashville are getting help.
Not only are friends and family stepping up, the Red Cross is too.
"I'm happy because we are alive,” Aida Sosa, a resident said.
Aida Sosa’s apartment is gone. She was at work Monday night when her building at Brentwood Oaks Apartments went up in flames.
24 hours later, crews put up a fence around what’s left of the building. Sosa lost nearly everything in the fire including her asthma medicine.
The Red Cross helped Sosa by providing her a hotel room and a way for her to get more medicine.
"It feels really good because last night I was like what am I going to do? Especially for my medicine,” Sosa said.
18 apartments were destroyed in the fire.
So far, the Red Cross said they’ve helped seven families find a place to stay. Others have stayed with friends and family.
The Red Cross said they’re still checking to see if anyone else needs help.
"The American Red Cross' first response is literally getting that immediate need taken care of. Do you have food? Do you have shelter? Then it's do you have your medicine?,” Sherri McKinney with the Red Cross said.
McKinney said the organization is trained and ready to step up when a disaster hits, but it can still be tough on volunteers.
"It never gets easy seeing what is indeed someone's absolute worst day,” McKinney said.
For Sosa, she was supposed to move out in two weeks. Now, she’s taking the process one day at a time.
"Yeah we lost everything, but life is important,” Sosa said.
The apartment complex told News4 they’re working on a plan to house those impacted by the fire in other units on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.